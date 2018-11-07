Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,646.77 on Wednesday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,505.01 and a 52-week high of $4,499.95.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/seaboard-corp-seb-to-issue-1-50-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division is involved in the hog production and pork processing activities. It provides fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.