Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Seacor by 2,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 106,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CKH shares. TheStreet raised Seacor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/seacor-holdings-inc-ckh-stake-increased-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.