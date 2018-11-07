Secureworks (SCWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.97

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 13227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secureworks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Secureworks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the second quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 50.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 350,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 26.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 524,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Secureworks by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 92,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

