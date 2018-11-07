Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

In related news, CFO Nick L. Swyka purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Select Energy Services by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,444. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

