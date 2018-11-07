Select Income REIT (SIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

SIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Select Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Select Income REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 26.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 73.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 253,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Select Income REIT has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.38%.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

