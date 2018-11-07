Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.70). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16).

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

SELB opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $126.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,583,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.