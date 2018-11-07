Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $850.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SMI remained flat at $$4.39 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,338. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

