Senex Energy Ltd (SXY) Insider John Warburton Purchases 130,000 Shares

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider John Warburton acquired 130,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,350.00 ($36,418.44).

Shares of ASX:SXY traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.40 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,000. Senex Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of A$0.41 ($0.29).

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

