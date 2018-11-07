Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.12

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 23765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQBG. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $80.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 111.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/sequential-brands-group-sqbg-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-12.html.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.