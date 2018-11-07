Shard (SHARD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,130.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $654,990.00 and $6,130.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007717 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 21,142,683 coins and its circulating supply is 12,178,840 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

