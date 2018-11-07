Shekel One Day Volume Reaches $61.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Shekel has a market capitalization of $99,296.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Shekel has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shekel Profile

Shekel (JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 124,341,094 coins. Shekel’s official website is shekel.io. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin.

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

