Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 257.81% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $833,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 273,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 334,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.