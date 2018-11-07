Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $17,715,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,642.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $814.39 billion, a PE ratio of 361.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,115.77 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.53.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

