Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6,366.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,152,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 517,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,931,000 after acquiring an additional 172,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $405.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

