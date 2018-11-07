ShowHand 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $191,899.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $301,758.00 and $191,899.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00149963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00256668 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.69 or 0.10337740 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005201 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

