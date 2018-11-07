Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €38.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €38.90 ($45.23) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.37 ($44.61).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €37.16 ($43.20) on Monday.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

