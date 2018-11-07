Sientra (SIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 1,175,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,962. The company has a market capitalization of $608.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Sientra has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sientra by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sientra by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

