Signition LP Acquires New Holdings in News Corp (NWSA)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of News by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 42.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of News by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61. News Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. News had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

