Siltronic (WAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.00 ($140.70).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €82.78 ($96.26) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.