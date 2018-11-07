Simon Rowlands Buys 200,000 Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Stock

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) insider Simon Rowlands acquired 200,000 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £264,000 ($344,962.76).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

SPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 189 ($2.47).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

