Skycoin (SKY) Tops One Day Volume of $736,220.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00042679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, C2CX and Iquant. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $27.88 million and approximately $736,220.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00150441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00258624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.51 or 0.10355724 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.