Skyline (SKY) PT Set at $34.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) received a $34.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 5,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,697. Skyline has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.26 million during the quarter.

In other Skyline news, insider Mark J. Yost sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $104,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $266,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,095,274 shares of company stock valued at $223,091,702 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 155.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.