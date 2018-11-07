SLM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,889 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,412% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SLM has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. SLM had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

