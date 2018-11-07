SLS International Inc (SLS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for SLS International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLS International’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get SLS International alerts:

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23).

SLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SLS International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of SLS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of AMEX:SLS opened at $0.00 on Monday.

About SLS International

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.