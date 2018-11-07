Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SFS stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Smart & Final Stores has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $112,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,273.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $123,505.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

