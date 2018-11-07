Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post sales of $44.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.91 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $168.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.90 million to $168.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.76 million, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $237.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In related news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 786,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,743. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

