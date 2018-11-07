Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $2.34 Million Position in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7,170.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1,169.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $194,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCOM opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $88,262.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,830 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,509 shares of company stock worth $996,327 over the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

