Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $2.64 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 246.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $964,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544 shares in the company, valued at $119,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

