Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases New Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.06% of Horizon Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 212,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,201,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $204,319.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases New Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/smith-asset-management-group-lp-purchases-new-stake-in-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp.html.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.