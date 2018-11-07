Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$45.71 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$43.73 and a 1-year high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

