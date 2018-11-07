Sociall Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $552.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Sociall has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00257330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.10343517 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.