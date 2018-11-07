Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) will report $170.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.85 million and the lowest is $163.47 million. Sodastream International posted sales of $139.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full year sales of $674.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.26 million to $680.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $732.63 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $738.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sodastream International.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

SODA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,288. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $143.49.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

