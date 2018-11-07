Sohu.com (SOHU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.38) earnings per share. Sohu.com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-1.4–1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($1.40-1.15) EPS.

Shares of SOHU opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 4,453.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $888,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 52.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $31,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

