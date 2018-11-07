Sohu.com (SOHU) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.4–1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.48 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.40-1.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 2,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,998. The company has a market cap of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $61.58.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

