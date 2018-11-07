Sohu.com (SOHU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.40-1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $465-495, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.48 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-1.4–1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,998. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.38) EPS. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

