Solium Capital (SUM) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Solium Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Solium Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “c$12.86” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Solium Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Solium Capital alerts:

Shares of SUM traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.91. 86,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,962. Solium Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.24.

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$34.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.68 million.

In related news, Director Michael Graeme Broadfoot sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$37,070.00.

About Solium Capital

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Solium Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solium Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.