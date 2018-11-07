Soma 1-Day Volume Tops $103,045.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Soma has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One Soma token can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $746,236.00 and approximately $103,045.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006357 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028096 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00311464 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001201 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,904,976 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.