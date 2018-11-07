Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Share Price

Headlines about Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gold Standard Ventures earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

