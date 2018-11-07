Sophos Group (SPHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sophos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS SPHHF opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

