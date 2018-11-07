Sophos Group (SPHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SPHHF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sophos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sophos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sophos Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SPHHF traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sophos Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.30.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.