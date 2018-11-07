SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.702-178.103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.7 million.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 64,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,402. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHO shares. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

