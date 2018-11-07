SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

SOHO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,164. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 291,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 155,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

