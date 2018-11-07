Sovereign Hero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (HERO)

Sovereign Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Sovereign Hero token can currently be bought for about $177.84 or 0.02737788 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovereign Hero has a total market cap of $848,839.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Sovereign Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sovereign Hero has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sovereign Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00149846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00254255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.08 or 0.10325095 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sovereign Hero Token Profile

Sovereign Hero was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Sovereign Hero’s total supply is 4,773 tokens. Sovereign Hero’s official website is www.sovereignhero.com. Sovereign Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Sovereign Hero

Sovereign Hero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovereign Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovereign Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovereign Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sovereign Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovereign Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.