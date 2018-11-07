S&P Global (SPGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

10/26/2018 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $222.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – S&P Global was given a new $202.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – S&P Global was given a new $204.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2018 – S&P Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “S&P Global is benefitting from growing demand for business information services driven by increasing demand for news, information, analytics solutions and risk mitigation. Acquisition is a key growth strategy for S&P Global and it is expected to continue adding advanced technology and data sets through acquisitions, which in turn, should boost the company’s top- and bottom-line growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past one year. Despite such tailwinds, S&P Global continues to face proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Weak issuance in the U.S. and Asia is weighing on the company’s topline. The initial issuance was so strong that it crowded out issuers capacity to tap re-pricing.”

9/26/2018 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S&P Global continues to face proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Weak issuance in the U.S. and Asia is weighing on S&P Global’s topline. The initial issuance was so strong that it crowded out issuers capacity to tap re-pricing. Despite such headwinds, shares of S&P Global outperformed the industry over the past one year. The company is benefitting from growing demand for business information services driven by increasing demand for news, information, analytics solutions and risk mitigation. Acquisition is a key growth strategy for S&P Global and it is expected to continue adding advanced technology and data sets through acquisitions, which in turn, should boost the company’s top- and bottom-line growth.”

9/21/2018 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $242.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.51. 79,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,488. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.45 and a 52 week high of $217.31.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $917,542 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after buying an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,338,000 after buying an additional 110,924 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,944,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,197,000 after purchasing an additional 273,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.