SP Plus (SP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $710.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 74,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 249,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

