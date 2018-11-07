Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) vs. SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Head to Head Comparison

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group 14.34% 20.95% 4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark New Zealand and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.61 billion 1.93 $275.15 million $0.82 16.73 SoftBank Group $82.70 billion 1.01 $9.78 billion $4.10 9.33

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Spark New Zealand pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spark New Zealand and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Spark New Zealand on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

