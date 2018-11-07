Spark Therapeutics’ (ONCE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a report released on Tuesday.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spark Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.81.

ONCE opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 876,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 239,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,459,000 after purchasing an additional 229,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,206,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

