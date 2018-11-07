SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Position Lowered by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

