SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

