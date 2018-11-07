SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BIL) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BMV:BIL) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET in the third quarter worth $170,846,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 3,174.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 544,128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET during the third quarter worth $23,795,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 17.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET during the third quarter worth $15,485,000.

Shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET has a 1 year low of $1,603.40 and a 1 year high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

